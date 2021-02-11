Biker Grove cyclists raise cash for free-food events

By Paul Cross
The Hares on starting orders. They gave Tortoises a 10 min head start.

The Biker Grove group raised money for the Richmond Bar’s “Free Food Fridays” campaign with a charity cycling trek to Bang Saray.



Riders left the Soi Welcome bar in Jomtien Beach at 9 a.m. Feb. 10, with slower riders given a 10-minute head start. The “tortoises” surprised the “hares” by arriving at a destination coffee shop first.

Riders from around the globe shot the breeze over java before heading back, fighting a strong headwind all the while.



The next ride will be Feb. 14 and the Biker Grove organizers announced the opening of a coffee shop on Feb. 21 with free coffee on opening day along with a t-shirt giveaway.

Biker Grove t-shirt. Win one on Sunday 21st February at the opening of the new coffee shop at the Richmond Soi Welcome.





