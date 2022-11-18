Bed, survival bags to patient at home in Pattaya-Nongprue area

Wanchai Sanngam, Nongprue Deputy Mayor, led members of Nongprue Municipal Council area 1, including Jamlong Auberb, Somkiat Yamansabeedin, officers of Social Welfare Division of Nongprue Municipality, to deliver a bed ridden to family of Sangiam Dangmanee, a 83 years old who is a bed-ridden patient with senility and cannot take care of herself on Nov 17. The family requested support for a hospital bed from Nongprue Municipality so the family would conveniently take care of the patient for moving, flipping, or sleeping.







Wanchai revealed that the hospital bed given to grandma Sanigm was the help transmission from another patient who is no longer using the hospital bed. Officers of the Public Health Division handed the hospital bed to Dangmanee Family and 2 survival bags as initial help. Family members who were receivers were very much delighted for the help provided.















































