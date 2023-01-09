BCCT Eastern Seaboard Dinner on Shipping And Logistics.

Join us to get a better understanding of the situation pre-Covid, what happened during Covid and where the speakers think key aspects such as container prices and availability of vessels will go in 2023 and beyond.

Date: Tuesday 17th January 2023 – Time: 6.30 – 9.00 pm – Venue: Dusit Thani Pattaya

Panellists:

–Hendrik van Asselt, Managing Director, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Co.,Ltd

–Sorapoch Jenphattanapong, Supply Chain Manager, Alliance Laundry (Thailand)

–Andrew Airey, Founder, Highland Maritime Co., Ltd. – Ship Management







Cost: THB 1,200 for BCCT members and THB 2,400 for non-members including 3-course western set dinner, free flow of beer, wine and soft drinks.

Payment:

–Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

–Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

*Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. Thank you for your co-operation*







