Bang Saen beach in Chonburi nominated as model natural tourism area; plus 4 more attractions

In preparation for the return of tourists after the pandemic, the government as approved a Safety Zone campaign promoting safe tourism attractions. The Department of Tourism has now nominated five tourism areas across the country to pilot this campaign.



The Department of Tourism has announced five tourism areas to pilot the Safety Zone campaign promoting safe tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selected based on different characteristics, the five attractions are Bang Saen beach in Chonburi nominated as a model natural tourism area; Nan Old Town in Nan as a model urban tourism area; Baan Rai Kong Khing Community in Chiang Mai as a model community based tourism area; Yaowarat neighborhood in Bangkok as a model shopping district, and Asiatique the Riverfront by Chao Phraya River in Bangkok as a model man-made attraction.







Safety, health, and fairness are the three main principles of the Safety Zone campaign to ensure the health and safety of visitors. The attractions participating in this campaign must have a risk management plan in place to handle emergencies or unexpected situations.

Vendors in the area, as well as the surrounding communities and related agencies will be trained in the New Normal way of tourist services. Practices developed at these five pilot areas will later be reviewed and used as models for other tourism areas in the country. (NNT)















