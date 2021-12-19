Baan Jing Jai Pattaya children bear Christmas joy for PMG Shipyard

PMG Shipyard Managing Director Philippe Guenat together with Caroline Leib (Oversea Sales & Marketing) and their team welcomed Piangta Chumnoi and her children from the Baan Jing Jai Home to their shipyard in Rayong on Friday Dec. 17. The children were treated to a nice Christmas lunch after which the children sang Christmas Carols much to the delight of all present.







This visit follows the many to trips to PMG Shipyard especially the one on Oct. 20, 2020, when, accompanied by members of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, of which Philippe is a long-standing member, the children toured the shipbuilding facilities showing tremendous interest in the yacht building process as they were guided from one line of production to the next. They observed the various stages of production and were also given a chance to try their hand at some of the work being done.





Philippe gave a short introduction of his shipbuilding facilities saying, “PMG Shipyard was first established in 2004 as a private company with Swiss ownership & management. We possess a strong European presence in management and key technical positions with world-renowned members of the advisory board such as NASA astronaut Michael Lopez, Alegria and Raphael Domjan, who is the founder of Planet Solar, allowing us to develop technically advanced, stylish, practical, economical and safe yachts.





At the end of the tour last year, Philippe hosted lunch by the sea where he spoke to the children saying, “Besides its core business of building boats, PMG Shipyard is dedicated in the transmission of its know-how. Expertise in the business can only be acquired through being in constant contact with specialists in the field and total immersion in a fully equipped environment exclusively focused on its activity. When you reached the age of 18, you are welcome to come to work for our company. We will provide you with professional training, lodgings and board.”







Philippe said that under the supervision of the Production Manager and the assistance of the heads of the various departments within the company, the students can practice the on-going realizations in the shipyard to complete several of the internships throughout their studies.

Philippe Guenat has kept his promise and continues to sponsor and support the Baan Jing Jai Children’s Home in Pattaya as he has done for many years.

