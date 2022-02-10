Ace & near ace during successful pilgrimage to Soi Dao

Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, February 7th

Soi Dao Mountain Resort and Golf Club

Individual winner Les Cobban

Winning team, Les Cobban, Niall Glover, Roger Awad, & Michael Brett.







The Bunker Boys’ annual pilgrimage to Soi Dao began with a mid-day tee-off in bright sunny conditions. As always, except during the rainy season, the course was in immaculate condition and as challenging as ever. In particular, the greens with some very subtle undulations were very difficult to read for most, only those that brought their best putting game succeeded.



Some drove up the previous day and played a game whilst those that drove up on the day were at somewhat of a disadvantage. After much debate, it was decided to abandon the proposed scoring system and instead revert to the regular PSC handicap system. It was felt the high handicap players got too much advantage from the new system.







The competition consisted of four teams of four with the best three scores counted towards the team score. In addition, there was an individual Stableford winner over the two days and of course four near pins per round.

The player of the trip was Les Cobban who led his team to victory in the team event and also took out the individual Stableford prize. Other notable performances came from Nik Evans with three near pins, one missing an ace by a whisker. Paul Smith did in fact get an ace on the third par three on the first and duly rang the bell. The trip was organised and coordinated by Niall Glover who did a splendid job assembling the groups, and arranging the prizes.





New design Bunker Boys golf shirts were available for purchase during the two days and proved to be very popular with most, selling like hotcakes, even another golfing group at the restaurant were so impressed they purchased seven for themselves and wore them on the second day.

In the past this was a treasured trip as it was again this time; however, over the years the prices of both accommodation and golf have been steadily edging upwards and with the sting in the tail, the addition of service tax and VAT it is now becoming a rather expensive exercise and may be approaching the level where people will consider alternate venues.



























