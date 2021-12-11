A Holiday Season Treat at the PCEC

It is the holiday season and members and guests of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) were treated to Christmas carols at their meeting on December 9. Adrian’s great and unique singing style, accompanied by his 6-year-old daughter Arinya and keyboard player Roykhien provided a selection of carols from their soon-to-be-released Christmas Album “Carols by Firelight.”







Adrian, who has often been referred to as the greatest soul singer in Thailand, previously entertained the PCEC in January 2019. His clear, strong, and soulful voice filled the room with powerful sound delivered with feeling. At that presentation, he introduced a much younger Arinya as they did a duet, her first appearance on stage. Adrian mentioned doing the Christmas album was Arinya’s first experience in being recorded.



In his previous presentation, Adrian mentioned that from the time he could talk, he could sing and was surrounded by singing every day as he was exposed to gospel, soul and country music. His uncle was a very popular singer in Australia and both his parents were singers who met in a band. He started singing professionally when he was 17.



He said the album came about because many of his friends kept asking him when he would create an album. With Christmas time approaching, he decided to do an album featuring Christmas carols. To assist, he asked Roykhien to accompany him on the keyboard. He had previously worked with him and considered him to be, though only age 20, an outstanding musician. He asked him to introduce himself, which he did, though very briefly. After which, Adrian said that Roykhien was a man “of little words, but many keys.”







The first carol, a solo by Adrian, was Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” followed with Arinya joining him on stage to sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Adrian then sang his version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” to the enjoyment of all. Then it was another solo for “Jingle Bells” and then a duet with Arinya’s sweet voice joining him in singing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

In conclusion, Adrian mentioned that advance signed copies of his Christmas album were available for 420 baht. Further, it will be available in a day or two on Amazon and other outlets.

MC Ren Lexander then brought everyone up to date on the latest events. This was followed by Brian Maxey conducting the Open Forum where attendees can make comments or ask questions about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. For more information visit the PCEC’s website at https://pcec.club.































