Pattaya restaurants incensed, call for permission to sell alcohol

The President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association appealed to the government to be fair when making decisions regarding tourism opportunities after they announced that only Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Panga will be allowed serve alcohol in their restaurants as of Nov 1.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-ocha.







Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the PBTA said that Pattaya should be put in the same zone as the other blue provinces as the COVID-19 figures in Pattaya are not higher than those in Bangkok. He stressed that most of the infections were in factories and other districts which are not near Pattaya and are not part of the ‘Pattaya Move On’ development projects.

Boonanan called on the government to reconsider and allow Pattaya restaurants to sell and serve alcohol in their restaurants just like the other four major tourism provinces.





He said that Pattaya has been preparing for this day for a very long time and all the safety precautions are in place. Pattaya is one of the top destinations in Thailand for domestic tourists and from around the world and is a major income earner for the country. “We should be given that consideration” he said.

“By not allowing us to sell alcohol as of Nov 1, we are losing our golden opportunity to get back on our feet and will lose the confidence of tourists who are planning to come here to enjoy themselves” he said.

The PBTA president called upon the government to be fair and allow alcohol to be served in Pattaya restaurants as of Nov 1.





























