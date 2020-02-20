2nd Thailand International Numismatic Fair scheduled for Feb 22-23

The Numismatic Association of Thailand announced that the 2nd Thailand International Numismatic Fair will be held on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 February in the Salathai Hall of the Ambassador Hotel, on Sukhumvit Soi 11, Bangkok.







30 dealers from Germany, China, Hong Kong, House of Coins from Pattaya, and other local dealers will occupy 57 tables where coins, banknotes and medals will be on display and for sale. The Thai Treasury Department will also participate to display and sell their latest products. Last year their booth was very popular and they did a roaring business.

Ancient Thai coins, like bullet coins, pod duang, flat coins and paper money, will also be exhibited.

Other exhibitors include PCGS, Professional Coin Grading Services, NGC, Numismatic Guaranty Services, and PMG, Paper Money Guaranty. These are the world’s leading companies for Third Party Grading. They will inform the public about their services and possibly even provide a service for third party grading and appraisals of coins, banknotes and medals.

Keynote speakers include Kriengkrai Hirunpunthip, President of the Numismatic Association Thailand, who will speak about old Thai coins, bullet coins (pod duang) and other archaic forms of payment used in Thailand.

Vitoon Eurtivong, President of the Eur-Seree auction company will speak on a most interesting subject, “Investment in Collecting”.

Annop Kaewpatumtip will talk about coins from King Mongkut (Rama IV), King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and King Bhumibol (Rama IX) eras.







Jan Olav Aamlid will speak in English about Thai Artwork and Specimen notes.

Many other knowledgeable speakers have also agreed to attend and speak on various subjects.

The speeches will be in Thai and some in English. Most of the speakers are able to answer questions in English.

A booklet will be distributed free of charge by the Numismatic Association of Thailand, the contents of which will be in Thai and English.

The exhibition is open from 10am-6pm.

For more information: Facebook.com/Numismatic-Association-of-Thailand

Email: [email protected]







