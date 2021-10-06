100% Pattaya-Koh Larn resort island residents given Covid-19 boosters

By Pattaya Mail
All of Koh Larn’s eligible residents now have received three doses of coronavirus vaccines, allowing the resort island off Pattaya to be declared a “blue village” free of Covid-19.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai watched as the last of the island’s 980 adults received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Mai Samran Temple on the resort island Oct. 5.

The two also accompanied doctors to the homes of 10 bedridden and elderly people to give them jabs.


The booster shots were administered because Koh Larn’s residents were vaccinated before May with doses made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, which has proved less successful at combatting the coronavirus delta variant.



The “blue village” designation – meaning an area is Covid-19 free. All of Pattaya is set to be declared a “blue zone” when it reopens to foreign tourism next month.

The remaining elderly residents of Koh Larn were also vaccinated.



Residents and businesses in Pattaya and Koh Larn anxiously await the arrival of thousands foreign tourists to our shores again.


An aerial photograph of the beautiful Koh Larn Tropical Island surrounded by blue crystal clear waters, Pattaya’s pride and joy.









