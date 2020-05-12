Thai Health promotes ‘New Normal’ as way to prevent new COVID-19 outbreak

BANGKOK – Despite new COVID-19 cases being reported in only a single digit each day, the Department of Disease Control is still encouraging the general public to protect themselves by wearing a face mask and washing their hands frequently, while the Thai Health Promotion Foundation has launched New Normal guidelines for a coronavirus-free city.







In an announcement, the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) Deputy Director General Dr Tanarak Plipat said on Monday there is a possibility of a second outbreak should the general public fail to maintain compliance with social distancing and precautionary measures. These measures include mask wearing, frequent hand washing, and eating well-cooked meals.

He said offices should adjust their business operations by allowing employees who are not required to meet other people to work from home. Workspaces should be redesigned to allow more distance between each worker.







The DDC deputy chief said people must continue living with precautionary measures until an effective vaccine is available.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation’s (Thai Health) Deputy CEO Dr Pairoj Saonuam, said the New Normal lifestyle will limit four risky situations, by reducing crowding, reducing conversation, reducing time, and reducing unnecessary travel.

Thai Health has published guidelines for the easing of lockdown measures without causing a spike in the number of new cases. These guidelines are focused on small restaurants and hawker food stalls, small hairdressing shops and beauty salons, motorcycle taxis, and public transport vehicles, all of which are considered places at risk of virus transmission.

The guidelines tell both operators and customers what to do to reduce their risk. It is now available online on www.thaihealth.or.th website.(NNT)











