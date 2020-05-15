Dental clinic COVID-19 guidance for urgent patients in Thailand

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Public Health is advising dental clinics to defer elective, non-urgent dental treatment, while patients in need of urgent care because of acute tooth and gum pain that can’t be solved through medication, or mouth bleeds, can be treated with precautionary measures being taken.







The Department of Medical Services Deputy Director General, Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat said that dental clinics run by the Ministry of Public Heath’s agencies will continue to provide services in urgent cases, such as tooth or gum inflammation and pain that cannot be solved through painkillers or antibiotics, repairs to broken or dislocated dental hardware, crowns, or implants that may cause oral cuts, and mouth bleeds.





Services will be provided for continual appointments such as root canal treatment and cavity filling. Patients must make an advance appointment and prepare themselves accordingly before visiting, including filling out a COVID-19 risk assessment questionnaire by Rajavithi Hospital on https://covid19.rajavithi.go.th/test/th_index.php.

Patients who are considered at risk based on the questionnaire must postpone their appointment, and instead visit a flu clinic at any hospital for further screening and testing for COVID-19. Appointments for non-urgent, elective procedures such as scaling and cosmetic dentistry should be deferred.

This new guidance is applicable to all dental clinics under the Ministry of Public Health. (NNT)











