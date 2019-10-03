Multi Chambers ESB Networking hosted by AMCHAM

Looking for a great place to do business networking on the Eastern Seaboard in a social environment? Then join us for a Multi Chambers Eastern Seaboard Networking at East Coast Kitchen, Executive Tower, Holiday Inn Pattaya hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) and held in conjunction with the British, Australian, German, Mexican, Canadian, South African, Dutch and Belgian-Luxembourg chambers of commerce in Thailand.

Bring your cards and join colleagues from other chambers for great networking at Havana Bar, Holiday Inn Pattaya. Havana Bar is the only entertainment & events bar in North Pattaya. Their friendly team members are ready to provide you with great service, mouth-watering bar snack selections, and an expansive drinks menu.

Date: Friday Oct 18, 2019

Time: 18.00 – 21.00 hrs (Last drink served at 20.30 hrs.)

Venue: Holiday Inn Pattaya, Havana Bar, Chonburi (map​)

AMCHAM & Other Chamber Members: 500 THB (incl. VAT)

Non-Members: 1,000 THB (incl. VAT)

For further queries on this event, please contact Kittie 02-254-1041 # 226 or Email: [email protected]