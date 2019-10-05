edge, Hilton Pattaya Introduces New Concept of 7 Days 7 Themes Lunch Buffet

edge restaurant, Hilton Pattaya invites you to discover a unique ‘7 Days 7 Themes’ lunch buffet, the well-known lunch concept featuring a variety of favorite selections and some of the world famous dishes served with a panoramic view of Pattaya bay.

Monday ‘Smokehouse Grill’ at THB 580 nett per guest

Selections of homemade BBQ and Churrasco including pork sausage, pork neck, bacon wrapped chicken, chicken wing, smoked chicken, smoked pork shoulder. Tex-Mex menus are also available; taco, quesadilla, Tex-Mex salad together with churros.

Tuesday ‘Mediterranean Classics’ at THB 580 nett per guest

Enjoy fresh and familiar Mediterranean cuisine featuring healthy ingredients such as olives, tomatoes, fish and vegetables. Highlights are include selections of bread, cheese and cold cut, Antipasto, Tapas, Mediterranean salad, salmon in puff pastry with spinach, homemade pizza, pasta, Lasagna, Paella and Crêpes Suzette.

Wednesday ‘Burgers, Sandwiches & Salads’ at THB 580 nett per guest.

Choose your favorite from our freshly cooked burgers from the grill – beef, chicken and fish and enjoy club sandwich, tuna cheddar melt, croque monsieur, chicken doner kebab, lamb kofta in pita bread, bananas foster and salad bar that allow you to create your own.

Thursday ‘Hawker Highlights’ at THB 580 nett per guest

Enjoy a variety of favorite dishes across Southeast Asia such as Khao Soi (Northern Thai noodle), papaya salad, Hoy Thod (crispy fried mussel pancake), Phad Thai (stir-fried rice noodle in Thai style), Chicken Tikka Masala (Indian chicken curry), Dal Makhani (urad dal and kidney bean butter curry), Hainanese chicken rice and braised pork leg and Khanom Khrok (coconut-rice pancakes).

Friday ‘Beachfront Seafood Grill’ at THB 650 nett per guest

Discover a Pattaya institution with white shrimp, crab, mussel, squid, river prawn together with international cuisine; sushi, maki, whole roasted chicken, homemade pizza, Asian and Western dishes, desserts and live station of waffle and pancake.

Saturday ‘Wok and Roll’ at THB 650 nett per guest

Introduce Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine in the edge way. Highlights include red pork and crispy pork with rice, dim sum, fried rice with Kimchi, beef with Gochujang, Tteok-bokki, salmon sashimi, sushi, maki, cold soba noodle, Yakisoba, Japanese curry, Teppanyaki, Bua Loy Nam Khing (rice dumplings in ginger soup) and Japanese crepe.

Sunday ‘Edge Sunday Brunch’ at THB 1,500 nett per guest

Experience the one and only Sunday Brunch at edge with a variety of premium selection from around the world; seafood on the grill – tiger prawns, rock lobsters, steamed blue crabs, seabass in banana leaves, baked mussels, Japanese squids together with river prawns, seafood on ice – imported oysters, prawns, rock lobsters, whelks, New Zealand mussels, caviar, salad, sashimi – Maguro, Hamachi, Salmon, Tako, Sukaru Shrimp, Kani, Hokki Gai, Hokkaido scallop, sushi, live cooking station – Australian lamb T-bone, Australian beef, pork chop, foie gras, Asian favorites, Western dishes and an array of mouth-watering desserts with chocolate fountain.

The new concept of ‘7 Days 7 Themes’ lunch buffet is now available at edge restaurant on level 14 of Hilton Pattaya from 12 noon – 2.30 pm and 12 noon – 3 pm for Sunday Brunch.

Advance reservation is recommended. For more information or reservation, please call +66 38 253 000 or LINE ID @hiltonpattaya or [email protected]