26th Annual PILC Christmas Market 2019

The Pattaya International Ladies Club will hold its annual Christmas Market on Sunday, the 17th of November 2019, and we would like to invite you to be a vendor at our Market.

We have the same venue as last year: The Holiday Inn Pattaya Ballroom. The Holiday Inn Pattaya Hotel is located on the north end of Beach Road and has a wonderful space to accommodate all of the vendors. As in previous years, we will have Santa, coloring competitions for the children, face painting and lots more. We will also have a raffle draw at approximately 3pm.

PILC Christmas Market tables are priced at 2,800 Baht for one (1) table. Included in the charge is a table (size 0.90 x 1.80 x 0.75 meters), a tablecloth, electricity and 2 chairs for attendants. Additionally, we are offering two (2) adjacent tables at the special price of 5,000 Baht.

We hope you will support this charity event by joining in the Christmas spirit and purchasing one or more display tables. We ask that all vendors donate a gift for our charity raffles throughout the year. These gifts help us to raise further funds for our charities and we ask that you take this into consideration when donating a gift.

Vendors will be required to have all of their merchandise displayed and ready for sale by 9:30 a.m. for the official opening so our honored guests can shop before the doors open to the public. Vendors may start setting up their tables at 7:00 a.m. on the day of the Bazaar.

To reserve your space, please complete and submit the enclosed Vendor Registration form and email it to Jayne Jouai at [email protected]

All vendor reservations must be made no later than October 14th 2019. Payment for vendor tables should be received before Monday, November 4th through the bank as stated on the Vendor Registration Form. Please note your table reservation is not confirmed until your payment has been received.

We look forward to seeing you at the PILC 26th Annual Christmas Market!