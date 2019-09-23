Home Community Happenings 1st Rotary Club of Phönix Pattaya Charity Golf Tournament
Latest Stories
Sloppy 49ers beat Steelers 24-20 on late Garoppolo TD pass
Santa Clara, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers gave away everything but the game. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis...
Knight on top at Burapha
PSC Golf from the Billabong Bar Friday, Sept. 20, Burapha - Stableford Burapha A and B loops today and with 3 groups playing it was a...
Younger heads the field
PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Society Friday, Sept. 19, Eastern Star - Stableford 1st Steve Younger (12) 35pts 2nd Keith Buchanan (13) 32pts 3rd JJ Harney...
Davies strong at Pleasant Valley
PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya Tuesday, Sept. 17, Pleasant Valley – Stableford After the rain then night before, we found a wet course at...
Slingsby steers Aussies to $1 million SailGP victory
Marseille, France (AP) - Team Australia skipper Tom Slingsby overcame an error at the start and passed Team Japan's Nathan Outteridge approaching the penultimate...