U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya airport prepared for prime minister’s arrival

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will host a mobile Cabinet meeting in Rayong August 24-25 to follow up progress on Eastern Economic Corridor infrastructure development and hear about Pattaya’s tourism-industry woes first-hand.







Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd on Sunday inspected the facilities to be used for the meeting with U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport director Adm. Krit Pholrienglek Chamnong.

The Cabinet is flying from Bangkok on a government jet and is set to arrive an hour before the 12:45 p.m. Cabinet meeting.

He will inspect the Emergency Operations Center for Covid-19 and screening points for both arrivals and departures.

Prayut will observe the EEC’s premium and innovative products, and witness the granting of land title deeds to the people. He also will join a meeting with the private sector from the three provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong.

Following the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister will proceed to Chanthaburi Province to observe a pilot project utilizing para rubber to promote road safety.











