Their Majesties the King and Queen preside over Royal Ploughing Ceremony

Bangkok – Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Thursday. The ceremony led to a prediction of abundant food and sufficient water this farming year.

This year, the sacred oxen were offered seven choices of food and drink, including rice grain, corn, green beans, sesame seeds, alcohol, water, and grass. The oxen ate rice and grass and drank water, indicating that food would be abundant and there would be sufficient water.

In addition, Phraya Raek Na or the Lord of the Plough, performed by the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Anan Suwannarat, chose a piece of folded cloth with a length of 125 centimeters, supporting the prediction of adequate water and abundant rice yields and food.

Many people, including farmers, started arriving at Sanam Luang in the early morning to witness the ancient farming rites and receive sacred rice seeds, which will bring them good fortune and help their fields flourish.

This year, four royally-bestowed rice strains were used as ceremonial grain during the ceremony. They included 573 kilograms of Khao Dawk Mali 105, 290 kilograms of Pathum Thani 1, 297 kilograms of Gor Kor 43, and 46 kilograms of Gor Kor 6. The rice strains were distributed to the people and farmers attending the ceremony.