Their Majesties conduct royal merit-making ceremony for King Rama IV

Their Majesties the King and Queen have conducted a royal merit-making ceremony for the birthday anniversary and renaming of the late Somdej Phra Chomklaochaoyuhua.

Their Majesties the King and Queen, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, visited Amarintharavinitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace and conducted the royal merit-making ceremony for the birthday anniversary and renaming of Somdej Phra Chomklaochaoyuhua.

His Majesty the King lit candles and incense in tribute to the Phra Phuttha Patima Chaiwat image and relics of King Rama IV. Her Majesty the Queen also lit candles and incense in tribute to the Buddha image and relics of King Rama IV.

His Majesty the King conducted the royal merit-making ceremony before His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch and 65 monks, and had the Secretariat of the Cabinet’s Bureau of Royal Scribes and Royal Decorations announce a royal command for the renaming of Somdej Phra Chomklaochaoyuhua as Somdej Phra Poramen Ramathibodi Sisin Maha Mongkut Phra Chomklaochaoyuhua Phra Sayam Deva Maha Makut Vidhaya Maharaj.

At the end of the announcement, the monks prayed, and officials struck gongs and blew horns. His Majesty the King lay the golden plate inscribed with the new name of King Rama IV before the urn containing relics of King Rama IV. Upon the end of a prayer by Phra Thamma Kittimethi of Rajathivat temple, His Majesty the King proceeded with the royal merit-making ceremony and paid homage to the Buddha image and relics of King Rama IV.