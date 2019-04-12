Thai minister says envoys breached diplomatic etiquette

Bangkok (AP) — Thailand’s foreign minister said he will summon representatives from the embassies of the European Union and the United States to discuss why he believes they breached diplomatic etiquette by observing a Thai politician being charged with sedition by police.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said that foreign countries are barred from closely observing internal procedures “not only by etiquette but also by rules and regulations that the whole world abides by.”

His remarks come after several countries sent envoys to observe a police proceeding at a Bangkok police station last Saturday where Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the popular Future Forward Party that ran a strong third in the elections, was formally charged with sedition and other crimes following a complaint filed by a member of the country’s ruling military government.

Don said that the foreign ministry is considering whether to verbally summon the embassy representatives or submit an invitation in writing.

Deputy Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said he was responsible for briefing the foreign envoys at the police station who asked why the case had to be conducted by a military court and why it had stalled. He said the envoys were not part of the formal interrogation and reading of charges but were later informed of the legal proceedings. He said the envoys’ involvement did not interfere with police work.

Foreign minister Don appeared to be more critical and said that the envoys had no business being inside the police station.

“There’s no principle to gather information in meeting rooms, in discussion rooms, in interrogation rooms and so on,” Don said, adding that it would be up to the military court’s consideration over whether foreign representatives would be allowed to observe the trial.