Socially distanced Pattaya Music Festival coming Dec. 11

A socially distanced Pattaya Music Festival is coming Dec. 11-12 and, on paper, looks like no concert before.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh announced the festival dates Sept. 2, saying it will feature four stages in Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.

The main stage will be at Central and Beach roads with other Pattaya stages at the Dusit Curve and at the foot of Soi 4. The Jomtien Beach stage will be at the multipurpose zone.

Pattaya officials will attempt to keep the crowd at least partially socially distanced to prevent an outbreak and spread of Covid-19. They are looking at three-sided enclosures for small groups of fans that could be spaced two meters apart.

Whether concert organizers or security can or will attempt to enforce the distancing remains to be seen.

More details on the festival’s health precautions and musical lineup will be released later. (PCPR)

Loading…











