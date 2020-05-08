Last Covid-19 patients check out of Pattaya hospital

Pattaya’s last five Covid-19 patients were all smiles as they left the city’s coronavirus field hospital after a month of treatment.







The five, whose identities were concealed for their protection, presented gift baskets to staff at the Grand Bella Hotel, who gave them hand sanitizer and other hygiene items in return.



The five were admitted to Banglamung Hospital on April 10 and, upon being deemed no longer contagious, were transferred to the Grand Bella field hospital to wait for the virus to fully leave their systems.

The closed hotel still has 45 patients under quarantine. (PCPR)

















