Safe Bet: Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events
Latest Stories
Extinction bites: countries agree to protect sharks and rays
GENEVA (AP) — Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving...
Pope, urging prayers, says Amazon forest vital for our Earth
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis said Sunday that the Amazon forest is vital for our Earth and is urging prayers that fires there...
North Korea tests new ‘super-large’ rocket launcher
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a "newly developed super-large multiple rocket...
Cheap combo pill cuts heart, stroke risks, study finds
LONDON (AP) — A cheap daily pill that combines four drugs cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure in a large...