Safe Bet: Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events

By DOUG FEINBERG
0
183
This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, file photo shows the Las Vegas skyline. Las Vegas is set to bid on nearly a half dozen different NCAA college championship events, including women’s basketball. The NCAA will start accepting bids Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, on nearly two dozen sports championships over all three divisions. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR