Riviera Monaco strikes gold at Open House BBQ

To celebrate both the New Year and the Chinese Lunar Year, the Riviera Group organized an Open House BBQ spanning two consecutive nights, drawing in hundreds of friends, guests, agencies, suppliers and most importantly their clients who partied the night away in the courtyard of The Riviera Monaco.







On hand to personally welcome the guests were Sukanya Gale, owner and director of the Riviera Group, and Uboljit Thumchob (Min), marketing manager.

This party was rather unique in the sense that all the food was prepared by Riviera staff. They proved themselves to be extremely talented and their preparations and presentations were as professional if not better than many of the top-class hotels and restaurants.

The most popular stand was the one making Isan food. The ‘chefs’ could not make the ‘somtum’ in their ‘kroks’ (stone mortars) fast enough. Eaten together with ‘khao niew’ (sticky rice) served in little ‘kratibs’ (wicker baskets) it was absolutely ‘saep eelee duer”.

There were also other stands that served a huge array of Thai and European food, practically fulfilling everyone’s culinary cravings.

Drinks flowed aplenty and music by the Unity Band was enjoyed by all.

On the second night, Jo Klemm invited colleagues from the Classic Car Friends Club Pattaya to bring their irreplaceable classic cars for a mini show. The display was something out of the classic movies of the golden era. The most eye-catching of them all was the bright red 1972 Speedster 1600 Vintage Recreation belonging to Jo himself. They were so irresistible that a bevy of super models were all over them posing for photographs.

The highlight of the evening was the presentations of gold chains to many lucky winners totaling 20 baht in gold or almost half a million baht. They included prizes for the lucky draws and for those who booked condo units on the spot.











