Phisut Sae-khu elected head of Thai Hotels Association (Eastern Chapter)

Phisut Sae-khu, the resident manager of Pattaya’s Asia Hotel, was elected president of the Thai Hotels Association (Eastern Chapter) for the 2020-22 term during the bi-annual AGM held at the Dusit Thani Pattaya.







Chairat Rattanopas, GM of the Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya, and Morakot Kulladith, GM Bella Express Hotel, were elected first and second vice presidents respectively.

Others appointed to the board included Paitoon Boonsri-Group GM of SP Hotels Group, Acqua Hotel Pattaya, Jeerasak Jeerapat, Business Development, JP Villa Hotel, Boonkerd Suksrikarn, GM Sunbeam Hotel, Pattamon Mekavarakul, Vice President Cape Dara Resort Pattaya and Saratsanun Asavachaisophon, Vice MD Grand Jomtien Palace.

Immediate past president Pakamon Wongyai and Sanpetch Supabowornsthien were invited to stay on as honorary advisors.

Before the elections Dr. Dr. Siharaj Lohachitranon from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya gave a presentation on the global situation of the COVID-19 virus and preventive measures needed to contain and cure it.

Outgoing president Pakamon Wongyai gave a report of the activities of the association in the past two years which included promotional activities in the domestic and international markets.

The main topic of discussion was the how the COVID-19 virus which is now widespread in many countries around the world has brought the travel and tourism business to a standstill. Pattaya’s tourism and hotel sector is also not spared from the downturn.

But life goes on and the elections for the new president and the board of THA (EC) had to proceed.

Past President and advisor to the board Sanpetch Supabowornsthien, GM of the Long Beach Garden Resort & Spa, invited Pratheep Singh Malhotra, MD of Pattaya Mail, to chair the election meeting together with 7 other election commissioners including Ekasit Ngampichet, President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Sumalee Assavavijitkul, Chief of the Tourism Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Ampai Sakdanukuljit, Assistant Director of the Tourism and Sports Council Chonburi, Pinnat Charoenphol, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office, Thitipat Siranutsrikul, President of the Association of Chonburi Attractions, Rattanachai Suthidechanai, advisor to Pattaya’s Mayor, and Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, Pattaya mayoral advisor.

The consensus of senior members of the Pattaya City officials, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the business sector was how to overcome the tough times together. Rattanachai Sutidechanai conveyed the mayor’s greetings to the gathering saying he would work towards alleviating the difficulties of the public and private sector.

Pratheep Malhotra spoke on behalf of the media, saying that both the national and local media were very concerned about the present situation and would afford all the assistance to businesses in which ever we can to help. This includes publishing any special promotions that the hotels and restaurants have to offer so that businesses can still operate until the crisis has passed.

Malhotra offered his personal moral support, saying that he was saddened by the troubles the COVID-19 is causing to every avenue of business, especially the travel, tourism and hotel trade.

“Pattaya Mail Media Group will assist where we can,” he said. He encouraged businesses to send in their promotions to <[email protected]>. They will be published ‘free of charge’ in the Pattaya Mail and all their websites in English, Thai and German.

THA President Wisuth presented his plans and objectives for his 2020-22 term saying, “Even with the problems at hand, we optimistically look to a brighter future for the hotel industry under the new leadership. We will definitely see an economic boom in the industrial and travel sectors in Pattaya and the Eastern Region of Thailand.”



















