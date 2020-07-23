Pattaya submerged after heavy rainfall

An hour-long deluge snarled traffic throughout the Pattaya area Wednesday, badly flooding Highway 7 across four subdistricts.

Pattaya, Nong Plalai, Takhiantia, and Pong all saw traffic come to a stop amid water 50 centimeters to a meter deep.





In Nong Plalai, people came out with fishing nets to look for dinner near their houses. In Pattaya, storm runoff built up on Third Road and East Pattaya’s Soi Khao Noi and Soi Khao Talo intersections. Police diverted traffic away from those areas to keep traffic moving.

In Nongyai, a car was submerged in the floodwater, but no one was injured.

The flooding affected residents who pleaded to authorities for assistance, complaining that Pattaya’s flooding problem persists despite billions of baht spent on it over the decades.

Some locals now face rebuilding their homes or purchasing new furniture with only limited savings. Some just have to continue living in a ruined house.

The floods started to subside about 4:30 p.m.









