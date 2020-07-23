Pattaya submerged after heavy rainfall

By
Theerarak Suthathiwong
-
0
211
A car is almost completely submerged in the flooded area in Soi Nongyai, Pattaya. One person was injured in the deluge.

An hour-long deluge snarled traffic throughout the Pattaya area Wednesday, badly flooding Highway 7 across four subdistricts.

Pattaya, Nong Plalai, Takhiantia, and Pong all saw traffic come to a stop amid water 50 centimeters to a meter deep.


In Nong Plalai, people came out with fishing nets to look for dinner near their houses. In Pattaya, storm runoff built up on Third Road and East Pattaya’s Soi Khao Noi and Soi Khao Talo intersections. Police diverted traffic away from those areas to keep traffic moving.

In Nongyai, a car was submerged in the floodwater, but no one was injured.

The usual scene on Third Road after a heavy downpour.

The flooding affected residents who pleaded to authorities for assistance, complaining that Pattaya’s flooding problem persists despite billions of baht spent on it over the decades.

Some locals now face rebuilding their homes or purchasing new furniture with only limited savings. Some just have to continue living in a ruined house.

The floods started to subside about 4:30 p.m.

Motorists drive carefully as they cross the railway tracks in Soi Khao Talo.
Traffic was at a standstill as motorists were unable to drive through the deep water on Highway 7 just before the tollbooth to Rayong and Banglamung and straight into Pattaya.

True to its name, Nongplalai (eel’s swamp), residents used fishing nets to look for their supper in the flooded area.
Residents of Pattaya are aware of the notorious dip on Third Road which is impassable every time it rains.



Nothing one can do but wait for the water level to subside to be able to continue their journey.
Cars backed up on Highway 7 for as far as the eye can see.

Daddy will bring us fish for supper.
This photo of vehicles driving through the flooded road along the railway line, with an overflowing drain in the foreground is almost a work of art.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR