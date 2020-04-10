Pattaya rousts groups of drinking foreigners on beaches

Pattaya officials educated tourists, both Thai and foreign, congregating on Jomtien Beach about rules against drinking and gathering in groups to prevent the spread of Covid-19.





Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and city regulatory-enforcement officers rousted tourists sitting in groups April 8, informing them against current prohibitions on drinking and gathering at Jomtien and other beaches.

They also were told that face masks are required everywhere now and that everyone is expected to obey the national curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Pattana gave the tourists the benefit of the doubt, saying they were not following the coronavirus-abatement rules due to ignorance of the ever-changing list of prohibitions.

Loading…











