Pattaya – Nongprue testing quality of private water sources

Nongprue engineers continue to test privately owned ponds and lakes to use as backups if the Pattaya area’s main reservoirs run dry.







Berkchai Ninpanan, director of the subdistrict’s Sanitation and Engineering Department, brought his team to test another private water source March 6.

He said a number of lakes and ponds have been tested, with most meeting water quality standards. The owners of those that don’t are given suggestions on how to clean up their lakes to pass muster.

Most private water sources collect water from rainfall and are licensed to sell their supply as raw water. Other sources have sumps and filtration systems installed and can sell their filtered water as tap water.

The private water sources are being considered for use as the five major reservoirs feeding Pattaya and Nongprue reach dangerously low levels.







