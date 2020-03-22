Pattaya medics get Covid-19 training

Pattaya paramedics received training on Covid-19 from the National Institute of Emergency Medicine.

Twenty members of the rescue division of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation attended the March 18 course in Naklua.

The NIEM has been directed to form 100 coronavirus-response teams across the country with at least one from each of Thailand’s 77 provinces.

Rescue Unit head Prasit Thongthitcharoen said all of its paramedics are at risk for contracting Covid-19 when responding to emergencies. Therefore they need knowledge on how to not only respond to coronavirus cases, but protect themselves.

The foundation bought raincoats to use as protective equipment, putting three in every ambulance. The course showed how to properly wear masks, along with which gloves and other protective gear to wear.











