Pattaya-Maptaphut-U-Tapao Motorway opens connecting EEC Mega Project to Thailand’s future

By Pattaya Mail
Officials cheer on the new route connecting the EEC Mega Project to Thailand’s future.
The Department of Highway has opened the Pattaya-Maptaphut extension on Motorway Route 7, on a trial basis before tolls will be collected in September.

Four years in the making, the May 22 official trial opening was chaired by department director-general Sarawut Songwilai.


Two sections, however, remained closed; one connecting to the Ocean Marina, and the other connecting to Pattaya. The plans is to have them open by September.

Sarawut said that the 32- kilometer extension consists of three toll gates – Huay Yai, Khao Chi On and U-Tapao. The project was completed with an investment of 17 billion baht for construction and land expropriation.

From the exit at the U-Tapao toll gate, linking Sukhumvit Road, motorists can head to U-Tapao Airport and the Maptaphut industrial estate.

The toll charges will begin in September. The toll fee from Bangkok to U-tapao is 130 baht for cars, 210 baht for six-wheeled trucks and 305 baht for larger trucks.

It is expected that about 36,000 vehicles will use the Pattaya-Maptaphut extension daily.

Motorway Route 7 is an optional route to increase transportation and logistics efficiency of the industrial sector and to upgrade transportation network in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) areas. (TNA)

Highway Department director-general Sarawut Songwilai addressed a crowd gathered to witness the opening.
Right this way for a quicker route to Maptaphut.
The new route and its exits are mapped out to provide more information.
