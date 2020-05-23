Pattaya-Maptaphut-U-Tapao Motorway opens connecting EEC Mega Project to Thailand’s future

The Department of Highway has opened the Pattaya-Maptaphut extension on Motorway Route 7, on a trial basis before tolls will be collected in September.

Four years in the making, the May 22 official trial opening was chaired by department director-general Sarawut Songwilai.







Two sections, however, remained closed; one connecting to the Ocean Marina, and the other connecting to Pattaya. The plans is to have them open by September.

Sarawut said that the 32- kilometer extension consists of three toll gates – Huay Yai, Khao Chi On and U-Tapao. The project was completed with an investment of 17 billion baht for construction and land expropriation.

From the exit at the U-Tapao toll gate, linking Sukhumvit Road, motorists can head to U-Tapao Airport and the Maptaphut industrial estate.

The toll charges will begin in September. The toll fee from Bangkok to U-tapao is 130 baht for cars, 210 baht for six-wheeled trucks and 305 baht for larger trucks.

It is expected that about 36,000 vehicles will use the Pattaya-Maptaphut extension daily.

Motorway Route 7 is an optional route to increase transportation and logistics efficiency of the industrial sector and to upgrade transportation network in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) areas. (TNA)





