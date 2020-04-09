Pattaya gives free rice to self-isolated Koh Larn

Pattaya distributed free rice to Koh Larn residents who shut down their island, cutting off their main source of income – tourists – out of fear of the coronavirus.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome oversaw the loading of thirty-eight 42-kilo-sacks of rice onto a barge at Bali Hai Pier April 6.

The food became necessary after nearly all of Koh Larn was plunged into unemployment after residents asked city hall to close the island to outsiders, including all the people they make money off.

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to Koh Larn, residents had the island shut down and imposed strict controls and screenings of anyone going to the mainland.











