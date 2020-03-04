Pattaya douses city top-to-bottom in coronavirus (COVID-19) disinfectant

City workers covered Pattaya in disinfectant to prevent Covid-19 from breaking out in in the city.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and a battery of public officials made a great show of using cold-fogging machines to spray disinfectant along both sides of Walking Street from South Road to Bali Hai Pier March. 1.





Officials claimed their concoction of coconut oil and oxides wipes out 99 percent of bacteria, viruses and fungus.

Similar spraying was launched the same day at Pattaya City Hall, Pattaya Hospital, the city’s 11 public schools, fresh markets and community centers.

Officials said the disinfecting should reassure foreign tourists who have abandoned Pattaya that the city is free of the novel coronavirus and is safe to visit.

















