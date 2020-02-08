Pattaya cleans up Walking Street

Chinese New Year over, Pattaya sanitation workers swept up the garbage left behind. Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and nightlife strip businesses joined Feb. 6 to sweep, wash and scrub down the area.







Jumping on the hygiene bandwagon, city officials claimed the hose-down was to protect tourists from the coronavirus, although the virus can’t live outdoors and cannot be transmitted from the pavement.

Grasping for any straws left behind by the departure of Chinese tour groups, officials said they hoped the sprucing up would instill confidence in other nations to visit.







