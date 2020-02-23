Pattaya-Banglamung factory fire causes million-baht damage

Fire that swept through a Takhiantia pallet factory near Pattaya City caused about a million baht in damage, but injured no one.







Eight fire engines from surrounding municipalities responded to the Feb. 20 blaze at Chokeburi Pallet Part. Ltd. It took about 40 minutes for firefighters to control the flames.

Spread over five rai, Chokeburi processes pallet parts. The owner, identified only as Thongthip, 51, said she and her grandparents were inside the factory when they saw smoke and quickly tried to remove what property they could.

In an old wooden structure filled with wooden pallets, the fire spread quickly.

Thongthip blamed neighbors burning trash and grass for the fire, saying she believed embers from those fires landed on a stack of pallets, sparking the blaze.

