Pattaya Amazing Seafood Festival returns May 10-12

The Amazing Seafood Festival is back on Beach Road May 10-12 with even more celebrity chefs.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Thammasak Rattanathanya joined top provincial and city leaders on the beach at Soi 4 April 24 to announce the low-season tourism booster organized by local government and the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association.

About 150 seafood restaurants and vendors will participate in the 6 p.m.-midnight food fest with professional chefs cooking up meals at a North Pattaya Beach dining area that can seat 2,000 people each of the three nights. The five-course dinner requires advance reservations.

Each night also will have entertainment from leading singers including Ice Saranyu, Ao Seksan, Moo Musu, Stamp, Lula, Yes Sir Day, Kai Muk Rungrat, and Singto Numchok. There also will be a chance to meet celebrity chefs.

On May 10, chef Pattanan Thongtong will create a fusion menu of Thai and western dishes. The next night Pairoj Boonkong from The Zign Hotel and chef Golf from Scala in Bangsaen and chef Uki will offer a seafood menu in modern international style.

On May 12, stars of Top Chef Thailand Season 2 –Otto Prapat Panaweera and his team will have a seafood challenge.

For more information or reservations, call 087-053-4335.