Partial solar eclipse Sunday

Dust off your eclipse watching glasses, weather permitting a rare partial solar eclipse will be visible in Thailand from about 1pm to about 4pm Sunday, June 21, 2020.

We will only be able to witness 40% of totality, which will come at around 3pm.







Never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection. You can seriously hurt your eyes and even go blind. And especially don’t look at the sun through binoculars or a telescope, although these can be used to create a solar viewing projector. Making a pinhole camera is also an option.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

How to use binoculars to safely view an eclipse:

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/binoculars-telescope-projector.html

How to make pinhole camera:

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/make-pinhole-projector.html

If you don’t want to go outside, you might be able to watch it on the web here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SK0dByOiwMY

City Name Partial Eclipse Begins Maximum Eclipse Partial Eclipse Ends Bangkok, THA * 13:10:56 14:48:46 16:09:53











