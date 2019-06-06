Parliament votes for Prayuth to stay on as PM

Bangkok (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament elected 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister in a vote Wednesday that helps ensure the military’s sustained dominance of politics.

The Palang Pracharath party that nominated Prayuth won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in a general election in March. But his selection was virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the government. Two House seats were vacant due to a suspension and resignation.

Prayuth was elected to serve a second term by a vote of 500 to 244 over his opponent, Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Prayuth’s appointment becomes official when it is endorsed by HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

“The people are still calling for liberties. The people are still calling for justice,” Thanathorn said after the vote. “This is not the time to lose hope. Hope is still on our side. Time is still on our side. I want to thank all 244 people who love democracy for voting for me.”

Prayuth made no immediate public comment on the vote.

Wednesday’s vote indicates that Prayuth’s coalition also has control — by a small margin — of the House, necessary to pass laws and approve budgets.

But there are doubts that a government led by Prayuth, used to governing by fiat, can fare well in a parliamentary framework.

“General Prayuth’s return to the premiership has gone according to the … junta’s design. But managing a coalition government and a Parliament with a sizable opposition is very different from overseeing a military dictatorship,” said Michael Montesano, coordinator of the Thailand Studies Program at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

An open-ended parliamentary debate, with the two sides touting the merits of their candidate and the weaknesses of their opponent, pushed Wednesday’s vote late into the night. The official result was announced just before midnight.

During the debate, Palang Pracharath lawmaker Koranis Ngamsukonrattana praised Prayuth for his character and his vision.

“He’s patient and sacrificed himself so much for the country,” he said. “He’s the savior who came in and saved the country when all hope was lost.”

Thanathorn’s supporters attacked Prayuth as a destroyer of democracy.

“Coups are the ultimate crime against the rule of democracy with the monarch as head of state,” said Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary general of Thanathorn’s Future Forward party. “It rips apart the entire constitution and takes power to rule over the country by establishing yourself as a ‘sovereign’ with the highest power.”