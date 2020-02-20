Nong Plalai kids schooled on recycling

Nong Plalai students learned the importance of recycling and how to sort their rubbish.

Mayor Pinyo Homklin opened the Feb. 18 environmental event at Nongket Noi School with 140 students and teachers.

Nong Plalai currently generates 26 tons of garbage a day but Pinyo told the kids that could be reduced significantly if everyone sorted their trash and recycled where possible.

The students were told the keys to waste management are to use less, reuse what they can and recycle everything else.









