Motorway Bangkok-Pattaya-Maptaput Toll-Free July 3-8

The Ministry of Transport has lifted the toll collection on two motorways No.7 Bangkok-Pattaya-Maptaput and No.9 Bang Pa In-Bang Pli routes. The elevation is projected to reduce expenses of the commuters traveling home or to attractive tourist destinations on the long weekend of Asalha Bucha Day and the beginning of Buddhist Lent. The toll is waived from July 3 until midnight of July 8. The Transport Ministry expected an increase of 10% more travelers during the religious holidays from about 1 million on the normal days.











