Lions Club donates eyeglasses to Pattaya students in need

The Lions Club of Pattaya-Taksin donated prescription eyeglasses to 200 teachers and students of Pattaya School No. 8.







Lions District 310C Gov. Rattapol Kanjanamanee and club President Lion Areerat Sisisangworn joined school Principal Nongnooch Ruksa at the July 30 Lions Club International Forward event that aims to support 200 million people worldwide.







The club brought in eye doctors to perform exams and write prescriptions for new glasses which will be presented to students and teachers in a few weeks.











