Lions Club donates eyeglasses to Pattaya students in need

Jetsada Homklin
Lions club members and school teachers oversee eye examinations for students to determine whether they are in need of prescription glasses.
The Lions Club of Pattaya-Taksin donated prescription eyeglasses to 200 teachers and students of Pattaya School No. 8.



Lions District 310C Gov. Rattapol Kanjanamanee and club President Lion Areerat Sisisangworn joined school Principal Nongnooch Ruksa at the July 30 Lions Club International Forward event that aims to support 200 million people worldwide.



The club brought in eye doctors to perform exams and write prescriptions for new glasses which will be presented to students and teachers in a few weeks.

A student looks thoroughly please with his new eye glasses.
Lions members, school teachers and students showing off their new eye glasses gather for a group photograph.
Children were given a choice from a large array of eyeglass frames and designs.
