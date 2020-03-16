Jumbos feast on National Elephant Day

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden’s herd of pachyderms enjoyed a fruit buffet and game alms on National Elephant Day.







Director Kampol Tansajja, Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn and Panom Meediriphan, director of the regional Livestock Office, led the March 13 celebration at the Najomtien park with 93 elephants.

Kittisophon, abbot of Samakkee Banpotamee Temple, and nine monks received alms from the giant animals with the abbot blessing the jumbos with holy water before the start of the “hongkhwan” ceremony, which pays respect to the spirit living inside each animal that is responsible for its psychological and spiritual well-being.

The beasts then enjoyed a fruit lunch buffet at noon.

Kampol said Nong Nooch long has been a protector of elephants and each year tries to raise awareness among Thais about the need for their preservation in the face of the illegal ivory trade.

Elephants have a long, proud legacy in Thai history and they need to be protected, he said.







