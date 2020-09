The Rotary Club Jomtien-Pattaya hosted lunch for children at Ban Jing Jai to assess the needs of charity caring for 87 children.







Club President Peter Marsh and fellow members were welcomed to the orphanage Sept. 12 by Director Piengta Chumnoi.









They brought with them noodles and snacks, as well as supplies for the facility.

Rotarians toured the orphanage to assess what needs it has and how the club can help.







