His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn hopes for unity, prosperity

Bangkok (AP) — Thailand’s newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn told thousands of cheering people gathered outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace on Monday that he was grateful for their good wishes and believed they were a sign everyone would work together for the country’s prosperity.

People began lining up early Monday so they could be near the balcony where the King was to appear. Large video screens were placed nearby so those unable to make their way to the front could watch. As the crowd waited in the blazing tropical heat, some broke into cheers whenever a passing cloud blocked the sun.

“I’m glad to be born as a Thai,” said Tipparat Aiyawan, who works in Bangkok. “I want every child to know that Thailand has had independence for centuries and has survived because our kings are the soul of our nation.”

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, arriving late, was greeted inside the royal throne hall by dignitaries from business and religious circles.

When he and his wife, Queen Suthida, a general in the palace guard whom he married just last Wednesday, stepped outside onto the balcony, a mighty cheer erupted from the crowd, most dressed in yellow, the color representing the monarch’s birthday. Nearby, artillery was fired in salute.

Below the balcony, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha read a short speech pledging loyalty to the monarch.

The King stood up, stepped in front of a microphone and read from some papers. He said he and his queen were delighted with the goodwill extended by the people, and their good wishes left him “moved.”

“May your unity in extending good wishes to me on this occasion become a good sign that everyone and every party will work for the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

The King’s 14-year-old son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, and two daughters from previous marriages then stepped forward to join them on the balcony and wave to the crowd. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, the youngest of the King’s daughters, took photos with her cellphone and waved enthusiastically.

A final coronation celebration is planned for October, when there will be a royal barge procession on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.