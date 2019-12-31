Government looking after people of all ethnic groups

BANGKOK – The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. NarumonPinyosinwat, has assured members of the public that the government is looking after people of all ethnic groups in the country, and no one will be overlooked. She said the ethnic issue should not be raised to cause disunity in the country, and expressed confidence that everyone loves the country and wants to live together peacefully. The government is committed to protecting and looking after all ethnic groups according to international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles.

Thailand has many ethnic groups, such as Tai Yai, Chin Haw, Tai Lue as well as ethnic people of different hill tribes. The government’s policy is to protect the rights and status of ethnic people in Thailand. Several cabinet resolutions are as follows:

1) On December 7, 2010, the cabinet resolved that the legal status of ethnic minorities, who were born outside Thailand and have registered with government, is a resident alien. They have the right to request Thai citizenship.

2) On December 7, 2016, the cabinet resolved that children of ethnic minorities born in Thailand can request Thai citizenship. The Ministry of the Interior authorizes district chiefs to sign an approval. If their children are over 18 years of age, provincial governors will endorse them.

3) On July 5, 2005, the cabinet resolved that Thai and foreign children who do not have proper registration documents can pursue compulsory education, with financial support from the government each year.

4) On March 23, 2010 and April 20, 2015, the cabinet resolved that ethnic minorities, who have registered with the government, can receive health services from medical personnel, with financial support from the government annually.

Since 1992, some 258,000 ethnic people have been granted Thai nationality.

Prof. Dr. Narumon said, “This New Year is a time for everyone to be happy and stay with their family members. Please don’t raise issues that may cause conflict. This New Year, the government is ready to look after all people, so they can get home safely and be with the families. Agencies have been instructed to facilitate the public to the best of their ability.”