YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Centre invites you to our

GONE WITH THE WIND – A Nostalgic Charity Dinner

In aid of Scholarships for Underprivileged Children

Thai Garden Resort North Pattaya – Friday 2 December 2022 – 6 p.m.

1000 Baht Includes International Buffet and 1 Glass of Wine







Dress Code: Vintage elegant dresses. Hats are a must

Most beautiful costume and most beautiful hat will win prizes

1 prize for smartest outfit for men

Hats can be bought in advance at the Human Help Network booth in the Royal Garden Plaza at very reasonable prices or directly at the lobby of Thai Garden Resort on the evening.

Please book well in advance at: Khun Nongluk: Email: [email protected]> Tel. 081-868-9366.





Please send money for tickets to: Siam Commercial Bank, 2. Road, Account: 669-2-2631-3 under Code: Gone with the Wind

Sponsorships for the education for schoolchildren are most welcome. Donations can be made to the same bank account as above.

One year schooling for one child is only 1,000 baht. Sponsorships can be ongoing until education is finished.





























