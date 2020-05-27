German, Thai arrested in Pattaya for scamming Aussie of 1.2 million baht

Regional police arrested a German man and Thai woman for their parts in allegedly extorting an Australian out of 1.2 million baht.

Frank Wagner, 54, was captured at a house in Takhiantia, and Mullika Maharat, 33, was taken into custody at a used-car lot in Bangkok following the Pattaya Provincial Court’s issuance of an arrest warrant May 16. Still at large is their alleged gang leader, Frenchman Herve Christian Robert Leonard. He is believed to still be in Thailand.







Provincial Police Region 2 investigators said the gang has been under investigation for three months, with Thai media reporting that Leonard is involved in an international sex-trafficking ring victimizing African women. He allegedly threatened one being held at the Immigration Detention Center.





Most recently, however, the trio allegedly scammed an Australian man, claiming drugs were found in his girlfriend’s suitcase. However, they allegedly told him, they had connections in the Royal Thai Police and could get the charges dropped, all the sum of 1.2 million baht. The Aussie believed them and borrowed the money to pay.

Police said the gang members also face charges of forging work permits and passports.

Wagner already was the subject of an Interpol “red notice”, media reports said, claiming he was busted while managing a go-go bar in the Philippines in 2008 and also was convicted of drug trafficking in both Japan and Germany for which had served 16 years in prison.











