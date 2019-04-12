City lays out flood prevention plan

The city has approved an ambitious plan to solve Pattaya’s chronic flooding – at least for the next ten years. The project is expected to be completed within the next five to seven years, but first needs central government approval.

The plan calls for digging new drainage canals, installing larger drainpipes, and even creating 5-meter drainage tunnels in some areas.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met April 9 with Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning officials to discuss project advisor, Assoc. Prof. Chukiat Subpaisan’s model to solve flood problems “as soon as possible”.

In the north, a water drainage project will be built on the east side of the railway to drain water into the Huay Yai and Naklua canals.

The 5-meter water tunnels will begin in three areas, at a watershed above the railway, at the upper area of Nongprue Municipality, and at Khao Talo.

Three major water tunnels also will be installed at Sukhumvit Road, to drain off into South Pattaya; Thepprasit Road, and Pattaya 3rd Road at Mum Aroy Restaurant. The floodwaters from these tunnels will be directed to natural outlets. The meeting did not reveal what or where these natural outlets are located.

The city will also replace old, 10cm drainpipes with new, 1.50-3.00 meter drainpipes.

The project, to be managed with cooperation from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, will be undertaken in 3 areas:

First, Pattaya Sub-basin area covering 43.78 square kilometers, where Pattaya’s highest-density population resides.

Second, Naklua Canal – Huay Mabprachan Sub-basin area and the Kratinglai sub-basin area covering 118.63 square kilometers. Pattaya’s medium-density population.

Third, the Huay Yai sub-basin area covering 64.06 square kilometers, a low-density suburban area made up of rural communities and agricultural.

The plan to dig and install the 5-meter water tunnels has been sent to the Minister of Interior and the Prime Minister, who will need to sign off on it before construction can begin. (PCPR)