Breaking News: Thai PM declares nationwide curfew to curb spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha declared a nationwide curfew forbidding anyone from going outdoors from 10pm to 4 am effective April 3, 2020, until further notice.







The only exceptions are those on medical duty, on banking business, transportation of foods and utilities, agricultural goods, medicine, medical supplies, medical equipment, newspapers, transport of petroleum, transportation of parcels and goods, imported goods or goods for export, transportation of people to quarantine areas according to legal measures on the prevention of communicable diseases.







Routinely travelling to or from their place of work during night-shift, travel to and from the airport with documents to prove the transportation of goods or air travel and follows the strict guidelines of protection against communicable diseases, or is an appointed officer on official duty, as announced or ordered by a government authority, or due to an emergency with permission granted by a government authority.

Offenders who disobey these orders are subject to 2 years in jail or fines of 40,000 baht or both.





