Beaches packed on Labor Day

It didn’t fall on a long weekend this year, but Labor Day still was booming in Pattaya and Jomtien.

Visitors from Chonburi to Bangkok struggled through heavy traffic to reach Pattaya and Jomtien beaches May 1, cars filled with family members and picnic baskets.

Normally area beaches are devoid of beach umbrellas on Wednesdays. But for the holiday, city hall made an exception, allowing vendors to cash in on the big crowds and spare beachgoers the brutal sun baking Thailand this hot season.

Of course, sun worshippers laid out for a tan while others hit the water for rides on jet skis and banana boats.