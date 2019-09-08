Athletes tune up for Navy Triathlon

The Navy’s finest athletes competed this week in a warm-up event for the prestigious Navy Triathlon, set to take place on Sept. 13-14.

Wednesday’s tune-up took place at the Royal Thai Fleet Beach in Sattahip and saw over 100 naval officers compete in swimming, cycling and running disciplines. The start of the mini-triathlon was conducted by Admiral Noppadol Supakorn, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet.

The main triathlon next weekend at Sattahip’s Toey Ngam beach features races over Sprint, Olympic and Warrior (Ironman) distances as well as a Dualathon and team events. Online registration for the race has already closed. For further information, visit www.navythaitriathlon.com.